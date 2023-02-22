By JESSE BEDAYN

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Lawmakers in Colorado and at least five other states are proposing bills to roll back legal protections for gun manufacturers and dealers. A draft version of Colorado’s bill is expected to be introduced Thursday. It not only repeals the state’s 2000 law — which prohibits firearm companies from being held liable for violence perpetrated with their products — but also outlines a code of conduct that targets in part how weapons are designed and marketed. Colorado would join California, New York, Delaware and New Jersey, which have already passed similar legislation. Those states are now facing legal challenges or threats of lawsuits from national gun rights groups.