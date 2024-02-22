Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

States sending the most people to Idaho

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most inbound moves in 2023 were Vermont, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Arkansas, which moved up 14 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Idaho using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Idaho from a different state in 2022.

#25. Virginia

– 415 people moved to Idaho from Virginia in 2022, making up 0.47% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #43 most common state for people moving away from Virginia



#24. North Dakota

– 429 people moved to Idaho from North Dakota in 2022, making up 0.49% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from North Dakota



#23. Missouri

– 501 people moved to Idaho from Missouri in 2022, making up 0.57% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #41 most common state for people moving away from Missouri



#22. Michigan

– 523 people moved to Idaho from Michigan in 2022, making up 0.59% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #36 most common state for people moving away from Michigan



#21. Massachusetts

– 577 people moved to Idaho from Massachusetts in 2022, making up 0.66% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #37 most common state for people moving away from Massachusetts



#20. North Carolina

– 815 people moved to Idaho from North Carolina in 2022, making up 0.93% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #41 most common state for people moving away from North Carolina



#19. Wyoming

– 876 people moved to Idaho from Wyoming in 2022, making up 1.00% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #13 most common state for people moving away from Wyoming



#18. New York

– 880 people moved to Idaho from New York in 2022, making up 1.00% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #42 most common state for people moving away from New York



#17. Hawaii

– 1,046 people moved to Idaho from Hawaii in 2022, making up 1.19% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #21 most common state for people moving away from Hawaii



#16. Nebraska

– 1,066 people moved to Idaho from Nebraska in 2022, making up 1.21% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #12 most common state for people moving away from Nebraska



#15. Florida

– 1,109 people moved to Idaho from Florida in 2022, making up 1.26% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #46 most common state for people moving away from Florida



#14. Montana

– 1,250 people moved to Idaho from Montana in 2022, making up 1.42% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #10 most common state for people moving away from Montana



#13. Minnesota

– 1,315 people moved to Idaho from Minnesota in 2022, making up 1.50% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #27 most common state for people moving away from Minnesota



#12. South Carolina

– 1,392 people moved to Idaho from South Carolina in 2022, making up 1.58% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #24 most common state for people moving away from South Carolina



#11. Maryland

– 1,426 people moved to Idaho from Maryland in 2022, making up 1.62% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #26 most common state for people moving away from Maryland



#10. Kansas

– 1,482 people moved to Idaho from Kansas in 2022, making up 1.69% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from Kansas



#9. Georgia

– 1,548 people moved to Idaho from Georgia in 2022, making up 1.76% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #31 most common state for people moving away from Georgia



#8. Colorado

– 1,655 people moved to Idaho from Colorado in 2022, making up 1.88% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #39 most common state for people moving away from Colorado



#7. Nevada

– 1,894 people moved to Idaho from Nevada in 2022, making up 2.15% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #17 most common state for people moving away from Nevada



#6. Texas

– 2,868 people moved to Idaho from Texas in 2022, making up 3.26% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #39 most common state for people moving away from Texas



#5. Arizona

– 3,633 people moved to Idaho from Arizona in 2022, making up 4.13% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #21 most common state for people moving away from Arizona



#4. Utah

– 7,812 people moved to Idaho from Utah in 2022, making up 8.88% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Utah



#3. Oregon

– 8,410 people moved to Idaho from Oregon in 2022, making up 9.56% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Oregon



#2. Washington

– 14,387 people moved to Idaho from Washington in 2022, making up 16.36% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Washington



#1. California

– 26,887 people moved to Idaho from California in 2022, making up 30.57% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #9 most common state for people moving away from California

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.