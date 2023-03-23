CK Foto // Shutterstock

States with the highest rate of layoffs

Glass spheres outside the Amazon headquarters in Seattle.

It’s been three years since the arrival of COVID-19 triggered historic job losses, and the looming stress of potential layoffs has once again lodged itself in the minds of American workers.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compare preliminary December layoff levels and rates across all 50 states and Washington D.C. States are ranked primarily by their layoff rates, then by the total number of layoffs.

Data released by the agency for January shows a slight uptick in layoffs, but the bureau’s data for December is the most recent available that allows an analysis of the layoff rate by state. The bureau calculates layoff rates by taking the number of layoffs and discharges through the end of the month, and dividing that by the total number of people who worked during that month.

If you’re worried the next pay day could come with a surprise message telling you to check your inbox for a termination notice, you aren’t alone.

In December, 1 in 3 Americans surveyed by LinkedIn said they worried about the potential of layoffs at their place of business. Workers responded with varying anxiety levels, however, depending on their sector. Those holding jobs in product management, quality assurance, marketing, finance, and IT expressed the most anxiety.

That’s despite an annual average layoff rate of just 1% of workers nationwide for 2022. Large shares of the roughly 1.5 million workers laid off in 2022 made headlines, with layoffs at massive tech firms like Google, Salesforce, and Microsoft dominating corporate media and cable news shows. That publicity can have the effect of warping reality for consumers.

Still, layoff activity hit those fields reporting high anxiety about losing their jobs particularly hard in recent months. In January, the professional and business services sector experienced the most significant uptick in layoffs. The industry includes IT jobs, accountants, financial advisers, and lawyers.

Stacker’s analysis found that layoff activity has varied from state to state much as it has varied across industries. Layoff rates as a ratio of the workforce were above the national average in 23 states.

You may also like: The most common jobs in America today



Canva

#51. Arizona

Aerial view of downtown Tucson at sunset.

– Layoff rate: 0.7% (0.3 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 23,000 (1.6% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#50. Pennsylvania

Two yellow bridges and the Pittsburgh skyline.

– Layoff rate: 0.7% (0.3 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 44,000 (3.0% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#49. New York

Skyscrapers from the ground looking up.

– Layoff rate: 0.7% (0.3 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 70,000 (4.8% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#48. Washington DC

Buildings in downtown D.C.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 6,000 (0.4% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#47. Connecticut

A winding stream flowing around historic buildings in Meriden.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 13,000 (0.9% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state



Canva

#46. Oregon

An aerial view of downtown Portland with mountains and an orange sky in the background.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 15,000 (1.0% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#45. Minnesota

The downtown Minneapolis skyline.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 24,000 (1.6% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#44. Massachusetts

An aerial view of downtown Boston.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 29,000 (2.0% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#43. Virginia

An aerial view of homes and buildings in Portsmouth on the river.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 34,000 (2.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#42. North Carolina

Skyscrapers in downtown Charlotte.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 41,000 (2.8% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: The unemployment rate the year you turned 16



Canva

#41. Florida

An aerial view of Tallahassee.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 74,000 (5.0% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#40. Texas

The downtown Houston skyline.

– Layoff rate: 0.8% (0.2 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 107,000 (7.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#39. New Mexico

A large parking lot in front of buildings in downtown Albuquerque.

– Layoff rate: 0.9% (0.1 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 8,000 (0.5% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#38. Nevada

An aerial view of downtown Reno with a bright orange sunset and mountains in the background.

– Layoff rate: 0.9% (0.1 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 14,000 (1.0% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#37. Utah

An aerial view of Salt Lake City with the Capitol in the forefront.

– Layoff rate: 0.9% (0.1 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 15,000 (1.0% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: America’s most and least trusted professions



Canva

#36. Colorado

The Denver skyline.

– Layoff rate: 0.9% (0.1 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 26,000 (1.8% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#35. Washington

The Seattle skyline with mountains in the background.

– Layoff rate: 0.9% (0.1 percentage points below the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 31,000 (2.1% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#34. Vermont

Historic buildings in downtown Burlington.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 3,000 (0.2% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#33. Hawaii

An aerial view of downtown Honolulu next to turquoise water.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 6,000 (0.4% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#32. Nebraska

The downtown Omaha skyline.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 10,000 (0.7% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: 50 first jobs of famous actors



Canva

#31. Arkansas

A bridge going over to downtown Little Rock.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 13,000 (0.9% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#30. Kentucky

Buildings in downtown Louisville.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 20,000 (1.4% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#29. Wisconsin

Downtown Madison on the water with the Capitol in the background.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 30,000 (2.0% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#28. Tennessee

Downtown Nashville on the water.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 34,000 (2.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#27. Michigan

The downtown Lansing skyline.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 44,000 (3.0% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: 50 most common jobs in America 100 years ago



Canva

#26. Georgia

An aerial view of the Atlanta skyline.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 48,000 (3.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#25. Ohio

The Akron skyline.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 53,000 (3.6% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#24. California

An aerial view of homes and businesses in Silicon Valley.

– Layoff rate: 1.0% (same as national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 174,000 (11.9% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#22. Delaware

An aerial view of Wilmington.

– Layoff rate: 1.1% (0.1 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 5,000 (0.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#22. South Dakota

An aerial view of Rapid City.

– Layoff rate: 1.1% (0.1 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 5,000 (0.3% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: 25 richest families in America



Canva

#21. Maine

An aerial view of colorful buildings in Portland, Maine.

– Layoff rate: 1.1% (0.1 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 7,000 (0.5% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#20. West Virginia

Downtown Charleston on the water.

– Layoff rate: 1.1% (0.1 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 8,000 (0.5% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#19. Mississippi

Buildings in downtown Jackson.

– Layoff rate: 1.1% (0.1 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 13,000 (0.9% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#18. Alabama

The Mobile skyline.

– Layoff rate: 1.1% (0.1 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 23,000 (1.6% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#17. Maryland

Downtown Baltimore on the water at sunset.

– Layoff rate: 1.1% (0.1 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 29,000 (2.0% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: The most important well-being programs, according to workers



Canva

#16. North Dakota

An aerial view of downtown Fargo at night.

– Layoff rate: 1.2% (0.2 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 5,000 (0.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#15. Rhode Island

Downtown Providence at sunset.

– Layoff rate: 1.2% (0.2 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 6,000 (0.4% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#14. Kansas

A street view of historic Topeka.

– Layoff rate: 1.2% (0.2 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 17,000 (1.2% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#13. Iowa

The Des Moines skyline.

– Layoff rate: 1.2% (0.2 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 19,000 (1.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#12. Louisiana

An aerial view of downtown New Orleans.

– Layoff rate: 1.2% (0.2 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 23,000 (1.6% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: How different generations feel about remote work



Canva

#11. South Carolina

Buildings in Greenville on the river.

– Layoff rate: 1.2% (0.2 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 26,000 (1.8% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#10. Illinois

The Chicago skyline in the evening from a park.

– Layoff rate: 1.2% (0.2 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 71,000 (4.8% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#9. Idaho

An aerial view of Boise with mountains in the background.

– Layoff rate: 1.3% (0.3 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 11,000 (0.7% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#8. Oklahoma

An Oklahoma City downtown cityscape.

– Layoff rate: 1.3% (0.3 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 22,000 (1.5% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#7. Missouri

The Kansas City skyline.

– Layoff rate: 1.3% (0.3 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 39,000 (2.7% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: 50 most physical jobs in America



Canva

#6. Wyoming

An aerial view of downtown Casper with mountains in the background.

– Layoff rate: 1.4% (0.4 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 4,000 (0.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#5. Montana

An aerial view of downtown Billings.

– Layoff rate: 1.4% (0.4 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 7,000 (0.5% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#4. New Jersey

The Jersey City skyline from the water at sunset.

– Layoff rate: 1.4% (0.4 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 58,000 (4.0% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#3. Alaska

Downtown Juneau on the water with mountains in the background.

– Layoff rate: 1.5% (0.5 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 5,000 (0.3% of all layoffs nationwide)



Canva

#2. Indiana

The Indianapolis skyline at sunset.

– Layoff rate: 1.5% (0.5 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 48,000 (3.3% of all layoffs nationwide)

You may also like: Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K



Canva

#1. New Hampshire

Boats on the water with Portsmouth in the background.

– Layoff rate: 1.6% (0.6 percentage points above the national rate)

– Number of layoffs: 11,000 (0.7% of all layoffs nationwide)