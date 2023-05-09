MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – FBI Agent Nicole Heideman once again took the stand Tuesday, this time discussing steamy emails Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell exchanged.

It surrounded a story around James and Elena. Heideman believes those names were used in place of Chad and Lori. Based on receipts and evidence, Heideman says this ‘James and Elena Story’ was true.

The story talks about how James and Elena met, which was consistent with Chad and Lori’s first interactions. This includes meeting in October 2018 at a Saint George, Utah conference, a mid-November Arizona conference and James on a podcast with Elena.

Email messages between Chad’s account and Lori’s account were shown to the court. They detail intimate moments James and Elena shared. Chad’s account sent, “Elena’s magic hand has gripped the storm barely able to breathe as intense waves wash over them.” Lori’s account replied, “Yes she did!” ‘The storm’ is what Chad and Lori would refer to as Chad’s private part.

