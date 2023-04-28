NEW YORK (AP) — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin missed out on many seemingly mundane experiences during his legendary, bloodied, broken-bodied rise to becoming one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. But the six-time WWE champion is making up for lost time with his new reality series, “Stone Cold Takes on America.” The A&E series, premiering Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT, gives a glimpse into Austin’s post-wrestling lighter side—without his “Stone Cold” character—as he attempts to conquer activities like to bartending, bowling against seniors and live TV weather forecasting. “I was just trying to perform a job the best that I could…on one hour of training,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. “I don’t like to use the word vulnerable, but I guess I’m a little bit more vulnerable than Stone Cold.”

