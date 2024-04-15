ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former college coach and administrator Steve Sloan, who played quarterback and served as athletic director at Alabama, has died at 79. Sloan’s longtime friend Tommy Limbaugh told The Associated Press of his death on Monday. He said Sloan died Sunday with his wife, Brenda Faw Sloan, by his side after three months of memory care at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in Florida. Sloan led Alabama to the 1965 national championship after taking over for Joe Namath, winning most valuable player honors in an Orange Bowl defeat of Nebraska. He coached at Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Mississippi and Duke. He was also an athletic director at multiple schools.

