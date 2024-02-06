By The Associated Press
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 16 points and distributed 11 assists and Colorado State’ beat Boise State 75-62 on Tuesday.
Joel Scott added 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and Patrick Cartier scored 10 for the Rams (18-5, 6-4 Mountain West Conference) shooting 4 of 5.
Tyson Degenhart led the way for the Broncos (16-7, 7-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds. Max Rice added 11 points and seven rebounds for Boise State.
Colorado State plays Friday against San Jose State at home, and Boise State visits Utah State on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
