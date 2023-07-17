By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a teen killed in a boat crash that prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of double murderer Alex Murdaugh has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold his son alcohol while under age. Sunday’s deal came after a judge refused to allow the Parker’s Kitchen chain to be separated from Murdaugh in a civil trial next month over 19-year-old Mallory Beach’s death in 2019. Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence without parole for killing his wife and the son involved in the 2019 drunken boat crash at their home two years later.

