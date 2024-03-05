LONDON (AP) — Novels that give voice to the often unheard stories of migrants around the world are among the nominees for the 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction. The 16-book longlist announced Tuesday for the 30,000 pound ($38,000) award includes works by writers from Ghana, Barbados, Britain, the United States, Ireland, South Korea and Australia. Novelist Monica Ali is chairing the panel of judges. Migration is often in the headlines, but Ali says that “what fiction can do so brilliantly is to humanize these experiences.” Six finalists will be announced on April 24, and winners will be crowned in London on June 13.

