Overnight, we have an approaching cold front that will drive in rain and snow, along with gusty winds. Cloudy skies, with a low temperature around the mid 30’s. South winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Rain and snow showers for Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon for the Snake River Plain with snow towards Wyoming. Gusty winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. A high temperature in the upper 40’s.
Partly cloudy for Friday, with a high near 48. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday, there will be a chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50°. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Easter Sunday, there’s a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48°. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM
MDT THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches
with amounts greater than 14 inches in favored locations. West
wind gusting 30 to 40 mph.
- WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel over Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will be heaviest from 8 AM
to 2 PM Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts,
visit weather.gov/riw/winter.