Winter storm warning for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming tonight at 11pm through tomorrow. Wind Advisory for the lower valley and winter weather advisory for central Snake River Plain, all ahead of winter event. We’ll have chance of patchy blowing snow today with overcast skies and highs in the mid-30’s. Warm before the storm and wind blasts gusting to 50+ mph into tonight. Blowing snow and winds can make for bad driving and a messy morning Tuesday.