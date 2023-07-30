TONIGHT: We currently have just a scarce few showers and thunderstorms across far east ID and western WY which will continue into the early evening hours. The rest of the us will enjoy dry, partly cloudy skies. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms will be mainly across the highlands just to the east of the Snake River Plain and in SE ID and western WY for the afternoon hours after a dry morning. The remaining parts of the region will only have about a slim 10-20% of catching an afternoon shower with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures slightly decrease by a degree or two into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

LONG TERM: More isolated showers will mainly target the southern highlands and SE Idaho for Tuesday before we will look for widespread, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the work week from Wednesday through Friday. Stray, leftover showers follow into next weekend before drying out completely by Sunday. Winds will only be slightly breezy for most of the week between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will decrease by another degree or two into Tuesday before dropping a lot into Wednesday and Thursday. In the middle of the work week, high’s look to get all the way down into the low to upper 70’s. High’s then slightly increase into Friday and next weekend into the 80’s.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF, and Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.