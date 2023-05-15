AM showers associated with a low over southern Idaho are a springboard for more unstable weather this afternoon, including chances for some heavy rains and thunderstorms – especially for lower valley areas and mountains. 50% chance of storms into the afternoon after midday sun.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.