TONIGHT: A few rain showers will come into the region starting in the late evening with more scattered storms gathering in the overnight hours. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40’s.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain showers and storms are likely throughout the entire day Sunday. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph with a few strong storm gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures drop down to the 50’s.

LONG TERM: Isolated rain showers continue into Monday and Tuesday especially in the mountains and highlands. Dry, sunny conditions follow for the rest of the week and also into next weekend. Winds will be light throughout the long-term period. High’s stay in the 50’s all the way into Tuesday before high temperatures raise into the 60’s by Thursday and maybe the lower 70’s for some in time for next weekend.