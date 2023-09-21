Rain and storms today with heavy downpours and slick conditions with low visibility. 40’s this morning with temps only gathering enough heat with a surge of cold air circling with this low to get us into the 50’s for highs today. Winds and rain today blowing southwest 10-20mph with a break in storms possible mid-afternoon. Today is the worst of the weather for the valley, but storms persist tomorrow.

