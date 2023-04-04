LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court says Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees that Donald Trump racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit. The ruling in Los Angeles came Tuesday as Trump also faced a criminal case related to alleged hush money he paid to Daniels and another woman who claimed he had affairs with them. Trump pleaded not guilty in New York to falsifying business records. The Trump legal fees that Daniels was ordered to pay Tuesday are in addition to some $300,000 she was told to pay after losing a defamation lawsuit against Trump in 2018.

