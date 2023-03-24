An area of low pressure remains overhead for this weekend, with more wind and scattered snow in the forecast.

More snow for Friday night and early Saturday. An overnight low in the mid to upper teens for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Scattered snow for Saturday, with highs in the upper 20’s for Idaho Falls and the mid 30’s for Pocatello. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday, A chance of snow with cloudy skies. A high in the upper 20’s with winds at 10-20 mph and gusts at 20-30 mph.

Monday, partly sunny, with a high in the lower 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT

SATURDAY…

inches, except 6 to 9 inches on ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT

SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in

the Jackson Valley and 4 to 6 inches in Star Valley.

the Jackson Valley and 4 to 6 inches in Star Valley. WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening or morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.