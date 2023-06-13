WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House is taking up legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from over-zealous government regulators. A bill approved Tuesday would prohibit use of federal funds to regulate gas stoves as a hazardous product, while a separate measure would block an Energy Department rule setting stricter energy efficiency standards for stovetops and ovens. Both bills were set for approval last week, but were postponed after House conservatives staged a mini-revolt in retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership on a bill to raise the debt ceiling. McCarthy appeared to resolve the dispute Monday. Republicans accuse the Biden administration of overreach. Democrats call the concerns overheated.

