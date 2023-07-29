TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be out for the majority of the region with more cloud cover out towards central ID. There are no chances for any rain showers. Winds will be calm between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW: A few storms will show up in the afternoon mainly in the highlands east of the Snake River Plain and western WY. Most of us will hang around with dry, partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will get into the low to mid 90’s.

LONG TERM: A greater number of storms comes in the region on Monday across western WY and far east ID before we have storms isolated across the entire region starting on Tuesday. Isolated rounds of rain come in for Wednesday and the second half of the work week with a few leftover showers looking to remain heading into next weekend. Winds will be breezy for most of the week between 10-20 mph. High temperatures cool down just a touch for Monday and Tuesday into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s before really dropping into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for Wednesday and Thursday. High’s slightly increase into next weekend into the mid 80’s.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY for Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF, and Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.