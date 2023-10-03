TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms persist into the evening and late-night hours before drying up overnight. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph except with storms gusts getting up to 30 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30’s and low 40’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly dry and partly cloudy conditions are in store for us on Wednesday. There is a slim chance at just a few light rain showers across the extreme Upper Snake River Plain and western WY for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

LONG TERM: Mostly sunny, dry conditions roll on for the rest of the work week all the way into the weekend. We don’t see rain showers returning until Tuesday of next week at the earliest. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph for the rest of the week. High temperatures slowly increase every day all the way into next Monday. By Monday, high’s are in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A cool down is likely to follow into the middle of next work week.