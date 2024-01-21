SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese state media and health officials say an Israeli airstrike has hit two vehicles near a Lebanese army checkpoint in south Lebanon. The reports say the attack Sunday killed a Hezbollah member and wounded several other people, including civilians. The strike appears to be part of a shift in Israeli strategy toward targeted killings in Lebanon after more than three months of near-daily clashes with Hezbollah militants on the border against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The Israeli military did not comment on the strike. Hezbollah announced that one of its members, identified as Fadel Shaar, had been killed in the strike in the town of Kafra.

By MOHAMMED ZAATARI and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.