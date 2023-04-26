POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is morning the loss of one of its long-time animals.

On its Facebook page, Zoo Idaho says Stripes the grizzly bear was euthanized last week.

She was showing the signs of her age at 34-years-old.

She had been dealing with arthritis for several years.

An interactive memorial will be set-up near the grizzly bear exhibit in honor of Stripes.