POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is morning the loss of one of its long-time animals.
On its Facebook page, Zoo Idaho says Stripes the grizzly bear was euthanized last week.
She was showing the signs of her age at 34-years-old.
She had been dealing with arthritis for several years.
An interactive memorial will be set-up near the grizzly bear exhibit in honor of Stripes.
