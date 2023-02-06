BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small earthquake in western New York has jolted people awake but apparently caused no significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo at about 6:15 a.m. Monday. A seismologist says it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking lasted only a few seconds but sent residents unaccustomed to earthquakes to social media in search of an explanation. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the quake was felt in at least a 30-mile radius.