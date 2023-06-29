IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – At 9:23 a.m. Thursday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 3000 block of S Holmes Avenue after several individuals called the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center reporting a large plume of smoke, flames and what sounded like small explosions.

The IFFD responded with three engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief. The Idaho Falls Police Department responded and closed the southbound lane of S Holmes Avenue at its intersection with Sunnyside Road a couple of blocks south to the entrance of Sun Circle.

A reporting party stated there were empty fuel cans, brake cleaner, a propane bottle, as well as polyurethane insulation inside the shop, all of which signify a large amount of fuel that burns rapidly and produces intense heat and dense smoke and gases. There was also a home and other structures nearby.

A large plume of heavy black smoke could be seen from a distance. Engines 4 and 7 were first on scene, arriving four minutes after being dispatched. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of an approximate 30×40 mechanical shop and quickly began fire attack. By approximately 9:35 a.m., firefighters had most of the fire extinguished.

There was nobody inside the shop when the fire started, and there were no injuries to civilians, firefighters, or the animals located on the property.

All of the contents inside the shop were a complete loss. Damages to the structure and the contents inside are estimated at approximately $300,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.