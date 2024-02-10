MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Burton on Saturday, according to the Madison County Sherrif’s facebook page.

Officials said at the time of the post, which was Saturday afternoon, to avoid the area and to keep the roadways clear for first responders.

The cause of the fire and estimated costs were not disclosed.

No further information has been released.

