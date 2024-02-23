DENVER (AP) — A student has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony menacing and committing a crime of violence in the shooting deaths of two people in a Colorado college dorm. A judge announced the charges against Nicholas Jordan during a hearing Friday. Jordan is accused in the Feb. 16 killing of his roommate, 24-year-old Samuel Knopp, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery, at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Jordan’s lawyer did not address the allegations in court.

