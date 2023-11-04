MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) – The students of the University of Idaho, led by representatives of three Greek chapters, will host a vigil at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, on the Administration Lawn on the Moscow campus, in memory of the four students killed a year ago in a quadruple homicide.

The Vandal Family across the state and beyond is encouraged to turn on their porch lights from 6-7 p.m. Pacific time in solidarity.

“It is important that the students lead this effort toward healing,” said Tanner McLain, president of the Associated Students of the University of Idaho (ASUI), who sits on the planning committee of the event. “We want to ensure we continue to tell their stories, to honor their legacy and to provide a place where each student can heal. Together we are moving forward.”

Four students will speak at the event in memory Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Each are representatives of a Greek chapter with which the victims were associated.

The speakers include:

Heather Blaschka, Pi Beta Phi; Zanna Miller, Pi Beta Phi; Darius Myers, Sigma Chi; Madison Whitney, Alpha Phi; and Tanner McClain, president of ASUI.

The event is open to all.