A new study finds that far more people are in harm’s way as they move into high flood zones around the world. And that’s adding to an increase in watery disasters from climate change. The study published in Wednesday’s journal Nature looked at the world’s settlements since 1985 using satellite data. It found that the number in the riskiest flood zones has increased by 122%, compared to an 80% increase in the safest areas. An author of the study said urban migration plays a big part in the change as people seeking better lives move to cities and often get stuck in risky areas because that’s what they can afford.

