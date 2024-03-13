IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new wildlife license plate is coming to the gem state.

The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation is hosting the 2024 Idaho Wildlife License Plate Contest. Giving artists the chance to win $1,000 if their art is selected to be the new license plate.

All you have to do to be eligible is be an Idahoan and submit an original art piece of an elk, bluebird or cutthroat trout, by the May 24th deadline.

Fo more information about contest rules and the design file,click here