By KANIS LEUNG

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Some of Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy activists have gone on trial in the biggest prosecution yet under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent. The 18 defendants face up to life in prison if convicted under the national security law critics say is eroding the autonomy promised when Hong Kong returned to China in 1997. They are among 47 pro-democracy figures who were arrested under the legislation that was imposed following protests in 2019. They were charged in connection with an informal 2020 primary election. Authorities say the primary was a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government. Two of the 18 activists admitted the charges on Monday, with the others pleading not guilty. The trial is expected to last 90 days.