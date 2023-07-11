LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO could dominate Wednesday’s Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers’ strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the proceedings. HBO’s “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” are all likely to get nominations across the major drama categories when they’re announced Wednesday morning. Comedy contenders include “Ted Lasso,” “The Bear,” “Abbot Elementary” and “Barry.” But the writers’ strike now in its 10th week could threaten the planned September Emmys ceremony. And the contract for unionized actors expires just hours after the nominations are announced, meaning another strike could break out and limit stars’ participation in the ceremony.

