UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for South Sudan is warning the Security Council not to take its eyes off the world’s newest nation, saying the conflict in neighboring Sudan shows “how quickly hard-won peace gains can unravel.” Nicholas Haysom said Tuesday that the impact of the conflict is “unfurling along multiple fronts,” with over 117,000 people fleeing into South Sudan, where violent clashes also persist, and the government is struggling to implement the most challenging provisions of a fragile 2018 power-sharing agreement and move toward the country’s first elections as an independent nation. Haysom called for redoubled efforts in South Sudan to draft a constitution and hold elections.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.