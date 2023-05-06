ASWAN, Egypt (AP) — The U.S. and Saudi Arabia say that Sudan’s warring sides are beginning talks aimed at firming up a shaky cease-fire after three weeks of fierce fighting that has killed hundreds and pushed Sudan to the brink of collapse. They say the negotiations are taking place Saturday in the Saudi city of Jeddah. It would be the first between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since clashes broke out on April 15. The talks follow concerted efforts by Riyadh and other international powers to pressure the warring generals in Sudan to the negotiating table.

