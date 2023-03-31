KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese authorities say at least 10 people are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan. State media reported the workers died after the roof of the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, near the Egyptian border, collapsed on Thursday. It said many other miners are still missing. Some of the bodies have been recovered and the search effort is ongoing. A security source cited by the state agency said workers are feared to be trapped beneath the mine’s groundwater. Few further details were given. Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards and maintenance are poor. In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province. Sudan is a major gold producer.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.