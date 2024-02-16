CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s armed forces have ordered an investigation into a video that purportedly depicted some of its troops carrying severed heads belonging to members of a rival paramilitary faction. In a Friday statement, the military denounced the “shocking content” of the video, which has recently gone viral on social media platforms in Sudan, and vowed to hold its troops accountable if they were proven to be the perpetrators. Sudan plunged into chaos last April when clashes erupted in the capital Khartoum, between the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Soon enough, the violence spread to different parts of the East African countries.

