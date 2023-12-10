CAIRO (AP) — An African regional bloc says Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting as part of efforts to establish a cease-fire and initiate political talks to end the country’s devastating war. In a statement Sunday, the bloc says the Sudanese generals agreed to “an unconditional cease-fire and resolution of the conflict through political dialogue,” and to hold a “a one-to-one meeting.” Sudan has slipped into chaos after soaring tensions between between the two generals exploded into open fighting in mid-April in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere. The United Nations says 9,000 people had been killed by the end of October.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.