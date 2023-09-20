LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy- and Oscar-nominated indie musician Sufjan Stevens is relearning how to walk after the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome left him immobile, representatives confirmed to The Associated Press. On Wednesday, Steven shared the news on his Tumblr page. In the post, he explained that he has been hospitalized after waking up last month unable to walk. On Sept. 8, Stevens says he was transferred to rehab to undergo intensive physical and occupational therapy, and to learn to walk again. “Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful,” he wrote, thanking his caregivers.

