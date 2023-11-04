REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sugar-Salem Diggers have won 20 games in a row to move a step forward towards another 3A state championship thanks to a 48-21 victory against the Timberlake Tigers Saturday.

Sugar jumped out of the gates with scores on its first two drives on a Carson Harris TD rush and a James Chase pass to Josiah Bosco for a 13-0 lead.

After a pick six got Timberlake on the board, the Diggers responded with a second score from Harris, and they pulled away from there for a 27-point victory.

Next up, Sugar-Salem takes on Weiser in a rematch of the 2021 state championship in the 3A semifinals next week.