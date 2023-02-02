SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – In a packed gym Wednesday night, the Sugar-Salem Diggers jumped out to a big lead and held it late against the Teton Timberwolves, winning 59-51.

Sugar dominated early leading 18-5 after the first quarter, and continuing to lead by double digits through three quarters.

Teton made it a game in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Sugar won by eight for a big conference victory and first place in this week’s 3A media poll.

Next up, Sugar-Salem travels to Kimberly Saturday while Teton heads to South Fremont Friday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.