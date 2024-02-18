SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sugar-Salem boys basketball team kept their season alive on Saturday with a victory over South Fremont 57-30.
With the win, the Diggers advance to the 3A Mountain Rivers district championship to face Teton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Diggers will need to win twice in order to guarantee themselves a spot in the state tournament.
