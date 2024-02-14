SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sugar-Salem boys basketball team took down South Fremont on Tuesday night 78-51.
With the win, the Diggers advance in the 3A Mountain Rivers district tournament to face Teton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Cougars will travel to the loser between Sugar-Salem and Teton on Saturday at 7 p.m.
