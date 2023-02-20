SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sugar-Salem Diggers are going dancing again in 2023 thanks to a 66-55 victory over Teton in the 3A District 6 championship Monday night.

After trading baskets early, the Diggers took control in the first quarter, running away with the lead and taking a seven-point advantage after one quarter following a buzzer-beating three pointer by Christian Gordon.

Sugar-Salem held that advantage throughout the night, ultimately winning by 11 points.

Next up, Sugar-Salem advances to next week’s 3A state tournament, while Teton heads to a Regional Play-In game against Marsh Valley Thursday night. That game is at Shelley High School with tipoff at 7:00 p.m.