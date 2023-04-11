A lawsuit over a deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory says the candy-maker ignored warnings of a natural gas leak. The lawsuit was filed by the family of one of seven workers killed last month. It alleges that R.M. Palmer Co. bears responsibility for the explosion. The family of Judy Lopez-Moran on Tuesday filed the first wrongful-death suit against Palmer. The suit says Palmer was warned about a natural gas leak, but failed to evacuate. A message seeking comment was sent to Palmer. Another defendant, gas utility UGI, declined comment. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the March 24 blast in West Reading.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.