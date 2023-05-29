ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve has begun its summer season.

Visitor Center: Beginning Saturday, May 27, the visitor center, bookstore, and museum will be open daily from 8:30 am to 6 pm. The park film is available upon request.

Outdoor Information Tent: Beginning Saturday, May 27, the Information Tent, in front of the visitor center, is open daily from 8:30 am to 6 pm. Park rangers will provide park trails information, maps, backcountry permits, and area information.

Campground: The 42 site Lava Flow Campground is open on a first come, first served basis for $15 per night. Drinking water and flush toilets are available 24 hours, but there are no hookups. Wood fires are not allowed.

Caves Area: All lava tube caves are closed due to hazardous ice and snow. No cave permits will be issued at this time. Indian Tunnel and Dew Drop caves may open by mid to late June. When open, free cave permits are required and are available at the visitor center and Information Tent.

Ranger Programs and Special Events: Beginning Sunday, June 4, a variety of free ranger guided hikes and talks will be offered. On June 16 and 17, the park, along with the Idaho Falls Astronomical Society, will host Star Parties. For details about programs and special events, visit: nps.gov/crmo.

Wildflowers: With the large amount of snowfall received this winter, the wildflowers are expected to be spectacular. Anticipate that the peak wildflower bloom will be mid to late June. For wildflower updates, check: Facebook.com/CratersoftheMoonNPS.