Bright and sunny and warmer today with some shower chances mainly for the hills and better for the valley into Friday with even warmer temps . N winds to start 5-15 and shifting SW this afternoon some gusts expected later for upper valley and around the storms that might fire up to the north today.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s and lows in the 50’s and clear tonight. Make sure to hydrate and protect your skin.

A few waves to push some energy around into Friday with a 30% chance of showers, but no real complaints ahead for drier, warmer summer weather. Our average seasonal temperatures in Idaho Falls at 43 for highs and 51 for lows.

We’ll surpass those numbers headed toward mid-July and starting climbing quickly from 87 Sunday to 90’s by Monday and Tuesday.

SCOOP JAM Forecast for Saturday Mostly Sunny and 70-80 from 11-3pm on the Greenbelt – perfect for all you can eat ice cream!