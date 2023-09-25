High pressure overhead with a large area of low pressure to our west. This combination will keep winds in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Tuesday with highs in the mid 70’s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with a high temperature in the lower 70’s. South southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.