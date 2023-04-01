15-25 MPH winds today as another weak system will bring shower chances tonight for snow into tomorrow. Mountain snows at 7000 ft and some scattered showers for Salmon and Mackay. Sun for valley and better conditions today. Still chilly and wind chills require the big coat, feeling like teens this morning. Showers and winds for the rest of the week and a break with warmer temps by weekend.

