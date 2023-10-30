A lot of cold air dove into the US eventually dropping temperatures in Texas by 40 degrees…it’s in the 50’s there…so they have on big coats and scarves…lol. In eastern Idaho and western Wyoming , our average temperature should be in the low 50’s and we’re falling slightly below that for today. 40’s and teens and 20’s overnight after our first blast of snow last week. This plume of cold air will eventually head east to cool down the right coast, which spent the weekend in the 80’s. But enough of that, we all need to chill. Highs this week get back to the 50’s with a chance of showers and lows back in the 30’s Thursday an Friday.

