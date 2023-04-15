TONIGHT: Dry partly cloudy conditions will be with us for the night ahead. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 20’s and lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: Sunny, blue skies are expected for most of the day on Sunday. We do expect a round of stray rain and snow showers to cross over the region for Sunday night. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures increase into the 50’s in the mountains and 60’s for the valleys.

LONG TERM: Isolated snow and rain showers come in for Monday afternoon before we have scattered mountain snow and valley rain showers for Monday overnight into Tuesday. After that, leftover, isolated mountain snow showers could continue up until Friday with stray rain showers getting into the valleys each day Wednesday thru Friday. We will finally look to dry up a little more into next weekend. Winds will be quite breezy for most of the week with Tuesday having the strongest winds between 20-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures stay in the 50’s and 60’s for one more day on Monday before dropping a lot into the upper 30’s and 40’s for Tuesday where they will stay for the rest of the week.