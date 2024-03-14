Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph.
Sunny skies for Friday, with a high near 47° for the Snake River Plain. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, sunny with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. North northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny for Sunday, with a high temperature near 55°.
