Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph.

Sunny skies for Friday, with a high near 47° for the Snake River Plain. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday, sunny with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. North northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny for Sunday, with a high temperature near 55°.